Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

What on Earth is going on with MacKenzie Gore?

By Matthew Wadleigh
eastvillagetimes.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Diego Padres need pitching help, but why is MacKenzie Gore not an option yet for the team?. By now, it is no secret that the San Diego Padres will be active leading into the MLB trade deadline. Ryan Weathers, and Dinelson Lamet are all on the 10-day IL....

www.eastvillagetimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dinelson Lamet
Person
Mackenzie Gore
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Blake Snell
Person
Chris Paddack
Person
Ryan Weathers
Person
Peter Gammons
Person
Danny Duffy
Person
Cole Hamels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Diego Padres#The Washington Nationals#Mlb Draft#Mlb Com#Spring Training#Major League#National League West#Aaa#Fip#Pgammo#Double A San Antonio#Padres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBeastvillagetimes.com

A.J. Preller and the Padres swing and miss as deadline passes

The Padres came close to several big names on the trade market but did not close the deal. When the week started, most pundits tabbed the Padres as the main team to watch, heading to Friday’s trade deadline. General manager A.J. Preller has a reputation around the league as a swashbuckling wheeler-and-dealer. His shopping spree ahead of the 2015 season earned him the nickname “Rockstar GM.” After that failed, one of the trades turned into Fernando Tatis Jr, perhaps one of the best trades (or worst, for the White Sox) in Major League Baseball history. Then last year, after the Padres made the playoffs for the first time in 14 years, he made a flurry of moves in the winter to bring in the likes of Blake Snell, Yu Darvish, and Joe Musgrove. Fans rejoiced as the team got better.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: 3 Untouchable Prospects for LA as Trade Deadline Nears

Trade season is fast approaching, and the Dodgers are sure to make some moves as they try and take back first place in the west after the All-Star break. Los Angeles was one of the most complete teams prior to the season, but injuries and other circumstances have left them searching for depth to get through a full 162 game schedule.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Dodgers Star Is ‘Livid’ Over Trevor Bauer Situation

At least one former Los Angeles Dodgers standout is not happy with how the team has handled the legal situation involving pitcher Trevor Bauer. Bauer is currently on administrative leave after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman earlier this year. The veteran hurler has denied all allegations. That’s not...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: A Corey Seager Injury Update & Why LA Might Not Go All-in on His Next Contract

Corey Seager broke out in a big way during the 2020 postseason, taking home both the NLCS and World Series MVP and helped lead the Dodgers to their first World Championship in 32 years. After his historic postseason, the hype surrounding Seager entering the 2021 season was at a fever pitch, but unfortunately as has been the story throughout his career, the two-time All-Star has seen his season be marred by injury.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Anthony Rizzo fires back at Jed Hoyer over Cubs’ extension comments

It appears the fire sale the Chicago Cubs had at the MLB Trade Deadline is just the beginning of the drama that is set to unfold. On Monday, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer appeared on Chicago’s ESPN1000 to voice his own frustrations with not being able to get Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez, and Kris Bryant to sign extensions.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mets fans scared straight with Javy Baez injury

New York Mets fans received quite a scare when trade deadline acquisition Javier Baez came up lame during Monday’s game against the Miami Marlins. The New York Mets simply needed to make a move ahead of the MLB trade deadline this past Friday to help maintain their lead in the NL East. So, they gave the Chicago Cubs and negotiated a deal to acquire shortstop Javy Baez. Things got off to a great start, as Baez hit a home run in his first game with the new team. Two days later, it appeared as though he suffered an injury.
MLBMLB

Straw fan of Cleveland club, leadoff spot

CHICAGO -- Indians outfielder Myles Straw got to Guaranteed Rate Field just under two hours before Saturday’s 12-11 victory over the White Sox and quickly made a strong first impression with his new team, launching a solo homer in the third inning of his second game on Sunday. Just a...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Biggest Dodgers mistake in recent trade deadline history

The Los Angeles Dodgers are eternally bound to be one of the more active teams ahead of every trade deadline. Fans demanded change amid the club’s recent dip in form, though they picked up a game on the Giants following Wednesday’s convincing 8-0 shutout, and it appears president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman answered the call.
MLBchatsports.com

Cleveland Indians: Get to know Myles Straw and Peyton Battenfield

Get to know Cleveland Indians additions Myles Straw and Peyton Battenfield. The MLB Trade Deadline has come and gone for the 2021 season and the Cleveland Indians made a quartet of deals over the last two days of the deadline. While the trades have come with mixed reviews, depending on which trade you’re looking at, Cleveland did manage to add a trio of players that will play into the club’s plans of the future.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Joey Gallo wanted $300M from Rangers?

The Rangers made a late effort to lock up Joey Gallo, engaging the outfielder in extension talks before the trade deadline that ultimately proved fruitless, and Gallo was sent to the Yankees as part of a six-player swap. It doesn’t seem like the two sides even came particularly close on a new contract, as Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports that “a chasm” existed between Gallo’s camp and the Rangers.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s shoulder injury and its impact on Padres, NL playoff race

The San Diego Padres might have to make a postseason run without NL MVP frontrunner Fernando Tatis Jr. Tatis was placed on the 10-day IL over the weekend after partially dislocating his left shoulder for the third time this season. To put it in context, Tatis was hitting .292/.373/.651 with 31 home runs, 70 RBI, 23 stolen bases and a 166 wRC+. He currently leads the National League in runs scored, home runs, stolen bases, slugging percentage and OPS (1.024).
MLBDodger Insider

Game 106: Rays 3 Boston Red Sox 2 — Postgame News and Notes

Shane McClanahan pitched six strong innings and Brandon Lowe homered on Sunday. Tampa Bay survived a Boston rally, and held off the Red Sox 3–2 to sweep the three-game series at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay (64–42) has won its last five games against the Red Sox (63–44) to move 1.5 games in front of Boston in the AL East.
MLByourvalley.net

Colorado-San Diego Runs

Rockies third. Sam Hilliard walks. German Marquez grounds out to shallow infield, Manny Machado to Eric Hosmer. Sam Hilliard to third. Charlie Blackmon grounds out to shallow infield, Adam Frazier to Eric Hosmer. Sam Hilliard scores. Brendan Rodgers homers to center field. Trevor Story grounds out to shortstop, Jake Cronenworth to Eric Hosmer.
MLBDaily Democrat

Oakland A’s shuffle roster, make room for Yan Gomes, Josh Harrison

The A’s placed right-handed starter James Kaprielian on the 10-day injured list with a shoulder impingement and optioned Aramis Garcia to Triple-A Las Vegas, creating the room necessary to add newly acquired Yan Gomes and Josh Harrison to the team’s 26-man roster. Right-handed reliever Domingo Acevedo and utility player Jacob...

Comments / 0

Community Policy