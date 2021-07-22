Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Edmonton Oilers re-sign Mike Smith to two-year, $4.4 million deal

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejgnB_0b53QmuI00

The Edmonton Oilers re-signed goaltender Mike Smith to a two-year contract Thursday.

Multiple outlets reported that the deal includes a $1.9 million base salary in 2021-22 and $2.5 million in 2022-23.

The 39-year-old veteran was 21-6-2 with three shutouts, a .923 save percentage and 2.31 goals-against average in 32 appearances with the Oilers in 2020-21. He lost all four starts in Edmonton’s first-round playoff sweep by the Winnipeg Jets.

Smith is 283-254-76 with 42 shutouts, a .912 save percentage and 2.69 GAA in 642 games (618 starts) with the Dallas Stars (2006-08), Tampa Bay Lightning (2008-11), Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes (2011-17), Calgary Flames (2017-19) and Oilers.

The Stars drafted the Kingson, Ontario, native in the fifth round in 2001.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shayne Gostisbehere
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Coyotes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLtheScore

Winners and losers from NHL free agency's frenetic start

Day 1 of the NHL's free-agent frenzy is in the books, and what a day it was. According to CapFriendly, more than $783 million was spent on over 160 signings Wednesday. Below, we dive into the winners and losers from Wednesday's festivities. Moves made in the days leading up to free agency were also considered for this exercise.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers – The Adam Larsson Fallout

NHL Watcher: Ryan Rishaug said on TSN said that he expects the Edmonton Oilers to make a big push for UFA defenseman Tyson Barrie after Adam Larsson decided to sign with the Seattle Kraken. Any Oilers-Barrie deal could be more than $5 million per season. Jonathan Willis: “The thing I...
NHLSports Illustrated

Oilers Sign Zach Hyman to Seven-Year Deal

It's hard to keep a secret when two of the biggest hockey markets in the world are reporting on the same thing. After over a week of speculation, Zach Hyman is expected to sign a seven-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers with a cap hit of $5.5 million, leaving the Toronto Maple Leafs after 345 career games.
NHLmarkerzone.com

OILERS REPORTEDLY SIGNING MIKE SMITH TO SURPRISING CONTRACT

I'll preface all this by saying goaltender Mike Smith had an excellent year with the Edmonton Oilers in 2020-21. His 21-6-2 record with a 2.31 goals against average and .931 save percentage were fanstic for a 39-year-old playing on a team that isn't exactly known for its defensive prowess. That said, reports state the Oilers are getting set to re-sign Smith to a surprising deal.
NHLoilersnation.com

Edmonton Oilers re-sign Tyson Barrie to three year contract extension

The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Tyson Barrie to a three-year contract extension with an AAV of $4.5-mllion. The deal, finalized Wednesday morning, kept the defenceman from hitting the free-agent market and was first reported by TSN’s Ryan Rishaug. Barrie scored 48 points last year leading all defencemen in scoring...
NHLYardbarker

Oilers Sign Warren Foegele To Three-Year Deal

The Edmonton Oilers made a surprising trade on Wednesday less than an hour before free agency opened. The club shipped defenseman Ethan Bear to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for RFA forward Warren Foegele. Earlier on Saturday, the club inked Foegele to a three-year contract with an annual average value of $2,750,000.
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

Winners and Losers of the 2021 NHL Offseason

The 2021 NHL Offseason has been action-packed, with the Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft, 2021 NHL Draft, and Free Agency. With these exciting events, many teams have made some significant moves to build their team. Some teams made some great moves, while other teams made some questionable moves. These are the...
NHLoilersnation.com

Report: Edmonton Oilers were unable to land goaltender Darcy Kuemper due to discrepancy in offer

It’s no surprise the Edmonton Oilers were looking to get in on the goaltending market. Despite re-signing Mike Smith, the Oilers appear to have wanted a way to move on from Mikko Koskinen as the team’s de facto 1A goaltender. Last week they were hot on the trail of Arizona Coyotes netminder Darcy Kuemper, who with $1-million retained, was dealt to the Colorado Avalanche for prospect Conor Timmins, a 1st round pick and another conditional pick.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Ducks, Oilers, Sharks, Blues, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, how many teams are realistically still in the running for Jack Eichel? Could the Edmonton Oilers be thinking about going with another older netminder and adding someone like Anton Khudobin? There are rumors about a Timo Meier trade but how realistic are they? Finally, is there movement on a Vladimir Tarasenko trade?
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
NHLtheScore

Bruins trade Vladar to Flames

The Boston Bruins traded goaltender Dan Vladar to the Calgary Flames in exchange for a third-round pick, the team announced Wednesday. The move comes after the Bruins inked goalie Linus Ullmark to a four-year, $20-million contract. Vladar, 23, would have been required to pass through waivers if sent to the...
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Evander Kane Responds; NHL Trade Rumors

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has now publicly denied allegations from his estranged wife Anna that he bet on games he played in and attempted to throw games for his own financial gains:. Just as the NHL trade and free agent markets seemed to be dying down, Evander Kane...
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Rumors: Latest on Marc-Andre Fleury, Ryan Getzlaf, Tarasenko Trade

While goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury ponders his future after his stunning trade by the Vegas Golden Knights to the Chicago Blackhawks, his former Pittsburgh Penguins club doesn't seem too motivated to pry him from the Windy City. Fleury reportedly found out the Knights sent him to the Hawks for a minor...
NHLPosted by
NESN

David Krejci Announces Departure From Bruins In Heartfelt Statement

David Krejci most certainly will be missed in Boston. The longtime Boston Bruins center announced his departure from the squad Friday afternoon as he’s set to return to the Czech Republic to finish out his career playing in his home country. Krejci will go down as one of the most...
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Report: Evander Kane Facing Lifetime Ban From NHL.

Some bombshell news over the weekend. San Jose Sharks' forward Evander Kane is facing a possible lifetime ban from the NHL. Over the weekend his soon to be ex-wife posted some accusations which involved Kane not only gambling but gambling on NHL games as well. She added that he would intentionally try and lose games so he would cash in on the wagers.
NHLESPN

2021 NHL draft winners and losers: Trades, first-round goalies, Steve Yzerman, University of Michigan hockey

A long, long ride is over. The 2021 NHL draft had a bit everything. Consider the blockbuster trades, as stars Seth Jones, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Jakub Voracek, Cam Atkinson and Sam Reinhart all changed teams. Consider the history, as one NCAA school had a record-breaking weekend. Consider the mystery, as the COVID-19 pandemic made prospect evaluation more challenging than it has ever been. And consider the controversy, as a divisive prospect who asked not to be drafted was instead taken in the first round, to considerable outrage.
NHLPosted by
NESN

Where Things Stand With David Krejci, Bruins As Free Agency Nears

David Krejci has not fully decided what he will do this offseason, but the Bruins are not going to rush him. The longtime Boston center is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, with free agency set to open this Wednesday. Krejci has point-blank said he can’t envision himself playing anywhere but Boston, but he also would like to one day move back to the Czech Republic.
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Re-Sign Kasper Bjorkqvist to One-Year, Two-Way Deal

The Pittsburgh Penguins made a little bit of news on Saturday morning, minutes before Day 2 of the 2021 NHL Draft began. According to the Penguins Twitter account, the Penguins re-signed prospect Kasper Bkorkqvist to a one-year, two-way contract. The contract will be worth $750,000 at the NHL level. Bjorkqvist,...
NHLtheahl.com

Lightning re-sign Smith for two more years

The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Gemel Smith to a two-year, two-way contract. Smith skated in five games with the Lightning during the 2020-21 regular season, posting three assists and a plus-3 rating. He also appeared in three games with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch, notching three goals and six points. He posted a hat trick as part of a five-point game against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Mar. 24.

Comments / 0

Community Policy