Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Suspect sought after attempted abduction in Louisville

By WHAS11 Staff
Posted by 
WHAS11
WHAS11
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FkqCj_0b53QbCJ00

Louisville Metro Police are looking for a suspect in an attempted abduction on July 20.

Police said a vehicle approached a young girl in the 2000 block of Strathmoor Blvd around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. The girl ran away to her mother when a man in the vehicle told her to get in. The vehicle then fled towards Bardstown Rd.

The vehicle is believed to be a red or burgundy, 90s Toyota Corolla with a loud exhaust.

If you recognize the vehicle or have information about the incident, you're asked to contact police at 574-LMPD.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

Comments / 3

WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abduction#Louisville Metro Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 3

Community Policy