Suspect sought after attempted abduction in Louisville

Louisville Metro Police are looking for a suspect in an attempted abduction on July 20.

Police said a vehicle approached a young girl in the 2000 block of Strathmoor Blvd around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. The girl ran away to her mother when a man in the vehicle told her to get in. The vehicle then fled towards Bardstown Rd.

The vehicle is believed to be a red or burgundy, 90s Toyota Corolla with a loud exhaust.

If you recognize the vehicle or have information about the incident, you're asked to contact police at 574-LMPD.

