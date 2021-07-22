Winter Haven Olympic champion Rowdy Gaines talks winning, losing and figuring out what's next

Turn on desktop notifications for breaking stories about interest?. Transcript for What’s next for Simone Biles after pulling out of 2 events. USA gymnastics says it wholeheartedly supports and on about his decision after the start Janus announced she's with trying for the Olympic all around finals to focus on her mental health. It's still unclear if she'll compete in any further events meanwhile last night was a big night for team USA as American swim star Katie Hideki. Took home gold in the women's 15100 meter freestyle. Americans Alex walls and Katie Douglas also took home the silver and the bronze in the 200 swim medley. And on the basketball court the US men's team B team Iran won twenty to 66. And Roebuck is in Tokyo with more on some Olympic highlights. This morning we're hearing from some of the first team USA stars who are bringing home the hardware and an area. And next and yet at. Thirty. Synchronized divers Delaney schnell and Jessica per Otto are taking home silver. Becoming the first US women to ever medal in the event. The pair teaming up to compete together just ten days before the start of the trials re crazy. They went such an. Understatement to call and you know we just ending it or it is I'm trusting the owner. And with skateboarding making its Olympic debut here in Tokyo. American jagr Eaton is taking home prompts. New York pretty narratives in the hours leading up the actual competition was nervous and I am notre me. Old lead actually that there isn't it is. And I put a lot of myself to do well. And this cannot with a medal. Right at issue and I think. I but it's the US swimmers making a splash with medals under their caps among them 25 year old universe Steve Georgia a lump. Jay glitter like Chris evolved from one job to another die. The road zoom yeah. God is congratulation. It's brilliant the last sixteen years on batteries and you just came out of nowhere and boom. Bogus silver what was going through your mind when your in the. Full benefit not alas ours is more room. Oregon. Autos is. Not a vision I heard teen USA didn't know. Unions to agree it is oh sure when we're verbal. Any robot in Tokyo thank you and for more on the game's us in Canada known. In Tokyo Canon good morning good evening to you and me the big news out of Tokyo of course is Simone Viles pulling out of the all around finals slip so reactionary in Tokyo and what's next for Viles in these games. Yes. A lot of love and support for Simone vials here and Tokyo Diane we have seen athletes falls address CNET today a hearing can't Tokyo Tony twenty supporting her saying she needs that time that mental rats is important we all know that for a gymnast he could be a life or death situation when you work catapulting yourself of the vault. And if your mind is not right guys you could seriously injured his oath as they show their love for Simone vials we all know is up to Simone vials full what's next as we try to figure out is she going to. Compete next week here in Tokyo. We know that USA gymnastics has said that they will evaluate her daily. To see if she will compete next week but again this is Simone bio whose decision I mean she says that she will take that time thighs she had been very open very honest about our situation very transparent. I'm which again is why fans love her so much and they're rooting for her house. Now everyone's also talking about Katie a deck he's big win so what's on deck for her now. Ice stuff. About the way I thought you did there skated Becky what fund that 4002 when diet and I think that's come about what blasts whiplash from Kate good Becky she failed. Q what she lost -- she -- for the first time not a battle she didn't battles -- surprised we're shocked and then she turned around and let me get this right she won the first ever women's 15100 meter freestyle at the Olympics she's -- thirty laps. I can't even YouTube became Hideki really really showed out in the pool today again come about whiplash so exciting a lot of athletes here looking at her talking about her as well but she really impressed folks today. Science. Doesn't war amends ahead so a lot of people be watching her in the pool and those come up then this. In the meantime can't Tokyo's reporting its highest number of new code infections ever so what's it like there in the city and could this impact the future of the games now that they've already started. And all. Yes Fave started. We're taking it day by day here in Tokyo that's what we've been doing when it comes our health and safety that's what athletes have been doing and it appears that's what took your 20/20 is doing as well you mentioned the numbers here in Tokyo more than 3000 new daily he says that's the first time ever during the pandemic. Diane that's just incredible more than 170. Cases more than 270 positive cases I could these games. And so Olympic officials have been saying what they've been saying and what we reported right here on ABC news live a last week which is they'll continue to monitor the numbers alone try to prevent any outbreaks of this critical of in nineteen they've been really jumping on things when base I think my friends -- -- hugging each other without their mask on and the metal ceremony but then adjusting the rules there they've been jumping on these types of corporate protocol to make sure the athletes obeyed the rules here to try to prevent the spread of cove in nineteen but they're definitely troublesome numbers we haven't seen the demonstration in the protest we saw the beginning of these games maybe that's because as time goes on the games are here and Tokyo and the Japanese people likely saying less is get through these games of course we have fought and another more than a week ago of these games but yes it's very concerning those numbers are so high. And Canada and other weather is not helping either tennis matches we're hearing her -- and begin at 3 PM in Tokyo on Thursday instead of 11 AM because of the increasing heat and humidity there's also a typhoon on the way so so how alien the weather impacting the games in the aptly. Get high. Diane this I'm me like hot hot out from South Carolina I know hot I no humidity. And it rivals Matt I mean we had temperatures in the high eighties I would get some ninety's the last week. The humidity. Is off the charts. Youth go outside and within seconds of guy you are sweating. And so I see him very happy to talk to you at this time of night is that the crap midnight here in Tokyo and its first a cool down a little bit humid tonight typhoon made land fall. Actually cool things down a little bit and it cost them good surface before the surfers when they had their competition just yesterday. But here its impact mean athletes we have athletes were falling now they are passing Al Daiei and they are suffering from heat stroke. We have this the Neal who met dismembered as from Russia who said this. During his tennis match he told the umpire he was good we have set today when he told the umpire that yes he could finish the match but who's going to be held responsible. If I die. We actually have poll supposed to than they are but dose from Spain another tennis player who had to be wheeled off the courts. Because she was suffering from heatstroke. So -- that conditions were facing -- you mentioned that seems at times of the tennis start time there that is good news for these athletes that we have tracking fuel coming up in a few days that is outside so many of these sports outside -- so many of these athletes are suffering yes. So Canada what events are you watching out for in the next Ayers you. Well. I like figure to the ones inside the ticket are so high it appears echo. David provided air conditioning duct is corporately diet by swimming you know I could the other day I love swimming loved loved loved it we felt like you're Becky did we have seen some incredible competition when it comes to swimming so we've got men and women decide tomorrow from breaststroke to freestyle and relay eighth love it I love a significant do in the pool and I love when there are raising good my heart races as well some all about the swimming and gymnastics is well. All right Kenneth vote and then Tokyo we appreciate different state. Cole. Stay here is and right now the US is leading the way with 31 medals eleven of those our goal of China's not far behind with 27 medals followed by be Russian Olympic Committee. With a 23.