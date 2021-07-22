Winter Haven Olympic champion Rowdy Gaines talks winning, losing and figuring out what's next
Ambrose Gaines IV, the Olympic gold medal winner from Winter Haven better known as “Rowdy,” is in Japan as a television commentator for the summer games. In 1984, as a 25-year-old, he won three gold medals in swimming. During the previous six years he set 10 world records. His accolades, awards, honors and medals would nicely cover most living room walls. Now a 62-year-old grandfather, he still swims hundreds of meters a day. He and his wife of 32 years, Judy, live in the Orlando area. We spoke last week as he prepared to leave for Tokyo.www.newschief.com
Comments / 0