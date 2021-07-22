Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-22 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Madison SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL MADISON SOUTHWESTERN LOWNDES AND SOUTHERN BROOKS COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM EDT At 623 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Quitman, moving southeast at 15 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Quitman, Dixie, Lovett, Nankin, Empress, Clyattville, Cherry Lake, Brooks Co A/p, Blue Springs, Hamburg and Pinetta.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Madison County, FL
City
Pinetta, FL
City
Madison, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Dixie Lovett#Brooks Co A P
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

DaBaby offers second apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES – Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy