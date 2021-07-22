Special Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-22 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Madison SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL MADISON SOUTHWESTERN LOWNDES AND SOUTHERN BROOKS COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM EDT At 623 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Quitman, moving southeast at 15 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Quitman, Dixie, Lovett, Nankin, Empress, Clyattville, Cherry Lake, Brooks Co A/p, Blue Springs, Hamburg and Pinetta.