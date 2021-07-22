Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

2 Members Of Boys’ Latin Charter School’s Football Team Fall Victim To Gun Violence In West Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff
Posted by 
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ADPj_0b53QRJv00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 has learned new details in a triple shooting that left two teenagers dead in West Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Boys’ Latin Charter School tell Eyewitness News that two of the victims were members of the school’s football team.

Police say two teens, ages 16 and 18, were fatally shot and another 16-year-old was injured just after 12 p.m. on the 200 block of North 56th Street.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Frank Vanore says someone fired multiple shots into a vehicle occupied by at least four people.

Authorities said the 16-year-old boy, later identified as Kaylin Jahad Johnson, was shot multiple times in his chest and stomach. He was rushed to an area hospital, where police said he later died from his injuries.

Dr. William Hayes, CEO of the Boys’ Latin Charter School, says he was a key player on the school’s football team. Dr. Hayes shared a letter with CBS3 that he will send to parents explaining the passing of Johnson.

“Yesterday, two of our bright students fell victims to this violence and one young man lost his life,” he wrote.

Kaylin’s teammate and friend survived.

Dr. Hayes described the loss as a heartbreaking example of gun violence in the city.

“We saw students that came bright and early yesterday morning to get their education and make their way home but unfortunately didn’t make it home,” he said.

The second victim is another teen, 18-year-old Tommie Frazier, was shot multiple times in his chest and stomach. Police said he later died at the hospital.

The shooting happened just steps away from a day care center, where small children inside heard the frightening pops of gunfire.

It’s something children shouldn’t ever have to hear. But we found one boy who says he is used to it.

“I heard it and the teacher said, ‘Get down,’” 9-year-old Saair Smith said.

Saair remembers hearing several gunshots just outside his day care in West Philadelphia

“I wasn’t scared,” he said.

The shooting happened moments before his mother was supposed to pick him up.

“They were about to get out of school two minutes from the call that we got. So could you imagine the kids walking around, coming out of school, it could have been one of them,” mother Afara Smith said.

“I received a call to check to see if my niece is all right because there was a shooting there near the day care where she is,” Renee Numan said.

Neighbors are outraged.

“I’m telling you all, you all need to stop. Please stop screaming ‘Black Lives Matter,’ because we’re taking out each other. It’s sad,” a woman said. “Why can’t we love each other? Love each other. We’re supposed to be helping each other. We’re not helping each other. We’re taking from each other. You all need to stop.”

“The whole community need to get together and get it together,” Mellisa Bell said. “Cops, everybody, the commissioner, the mayor, the governor, where you at?”

Now, as Philadelphia faces a record number of homicides this year, former Deputy Police Commissioner Joe Sullivan says the city needs a new, comprehensive plan to tackle gun violence.

“It requires immediate action,” Sullivan said. “Think about how we approach the opioid crisis. I think it’s time we go 24/7. We have a gun violence command post, we follow the command principles, we have all the partners in the room at one time.”

Until more action is taken, neighbors worry more young lives could be taken.

“Probably two,” Saair said when asked how many times he’s heard gunshots before.

More than 120 children have been shot in Philadelphia so far this year.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, police said.

The motive behind the triple shooting is unknown at this time. Police are continuing to investigate.

The fatal triple shooting came about an hour before Mayor Jim Kenney addressed the surge in gun violence in the city . Philadelphia is on pace to see its deadliest year on record to date with more than 300 homicides.

Kenney has allocated more than $150 million in next year’s budget to curb gun violence, but he refused to declare an emergency response.

Head of Criminal Justice and Safety Erica Atwood sat down with Eyewitness News to explain why the mayor has declined to declare an emergency response to the city’s gun violence crisis.

“Gun violence is the symptom and not the root cause,” Atwood said.

Atwood cited a number of systematic factors, including a lack of access to quality education and high-paying jobs, behind the escalating gun violence.

Philadelphia leaders are unhappy with the efforts from Mayor Kenney to stop gun violence. They are gathering Thursday to demand more targeted action from Mayor Kenney’s administration to address the city’s unrelenting gun violence crisis.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Sullivan
Person
Jim Kenney
Person
Tommie Frazier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Philadelphia#Shooting#Philadelphia Police#Charter Schools#Eyewitness News#Criminal Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sports
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

National Night Out Aims To Improve Police-Community Relations During Violent Year In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday is National Night Out, an event that aims to improve police-community relations. The Philadelphia Police Department’s top cop held a preview event Monday, saying this year’s National Night Out is a time to show unity. “The community can definitely expect to see us out there,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. Outlaw is encouraging neighbors and families across the city to come together with police and attend the National Night Out Tuesday. “Let’s establish some relationships, let’s learn and know who we are by name, let’s learn who the human beings are behind the uniform, behind the badge. And let’s...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

National Night Out Events

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday is National Night Out, an event that aims to improve police-community relations. Take a look at some of the events planned throughout our area: Philadelphia National Night Out WHO: Flyers Mascot Gritty joins police and community in Wynnewood to prevent crime, make the neighborhood safe and celebrate National Night Out WHERE: 50 E. Wynnewood Road, Wynnewood, PA 19096 WHEN: Tuesday, August 3 at 7:30 p.m. Mayor Kenney to Participate in National Night Out Event in the 19th Police District. The Mayor will join the Philadelphia Police Department and members of the community for an event promoting community engagement and public safety. WHERE:...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Off-Duty Philadelphia Police Officer Injured In Hit-And-Run In Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An off-duty Philadelphia Police officer was injured in a hit-and-run in Hunting Park. It happened shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday on Roosevelt Boulevard and Old York Road. Police say the officer had just gotten off work and was riding his motorcycle home when he was struck by a gray SUV. “No further description because the off-duty officer was knocked into the air, knocked off his bike, so he didn’t get a good look at this vehicle that hit him, but the vehicle then left the scene which is a crime,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. The officer broke his leg in the accident and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Investigators say they’ll check surveillance footage to help track down the hit-and-run driver.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Philly

COVID In PA: No New Restrictions In Philadelphia As COVID-19 Cases Rising, But ‘Nothing Is Off The Table’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local officials are reacting to the summer surge of COVID-19 as substantial transmission levels are now widespread in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. This means everyone should be wearing masks inside public locations, regardless of vaccination status, according to federal and local recommendations. Vaccination rates in the tri-state region are better than in many other parts of the country, but COVID cases are rising anyway. There are no new restrictions coming from Philadelphia officials as of Tuesday morning, but Acting Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole says it is a fluid situation and nothing is off the table. “The pandemic...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Activists Accuse ‘Overzealous’ Police Of Violently Disrupting Protest Outside Mayor Jim Kenney’s Home In July

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Act Up Philadelphia and other activist groups are accusing the Philadelphia Police Department of violently interrupting a protest in front of the mayor’s home last month. The protest happened on July 27. Activists set up a barbeque outside of Mayor Jim Kenney’s home. One organizer who was there said they were met by what they called “overzealous civil affairs folks.” At the time, organizers said a police officer pushed a protester. Activists said police handled their peaceful protest with violence. “Four members were taken to the hospital to seek care for injuries they received. Two members were taken into police custody,” one said. “Those lives weren’t important enough for the mayor to do anything about it,” another said. Philadelphia Police said Tuesday two protesters were arrested for “assault on police.” They say some protesters struck officers. One sergeant suffered a hand injury and was taken to Jefferson.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Powerful Casket Art Display Highlights Impact Of Gun Violence In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a powerful call for peace in North Philadelphia as a large “healing blanket” and casket art display symbolized the despair in the city over deadly gun violence. “The Memorial” was shown at BKG Funeral Home Saturday afternoon, created by artist Kathryn Pannepacker and peace activist Rosalind Pichardo. The display is a large blanket with small weavings together, draped over a casket. Another casket, filled with shell casings, sat next to the blanket. It was a heavy reminder of a burden the city knows too well. “I’m here today for all the lives that have been lost to gun...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Woman Shot While Crossing Street In Hunting Park, SUV Struck By Gunfire, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a shooting in Hunting Park that left a woman injured and a driver badly shaken. It happened just after 3 a.m. on the 3900 block of Old York Road on Tuesday. Police say a 36-year-old woman was shot while crossing the street. She’s in stable condition. An SUV in the area was also struck by gunfire, the driver was not hit, but was left badly shaken by the incident. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Delaware StatePosted by
CBS Philly

CDC Says There’s ‘Substantial’ Level Of COVID-19 Transmission In Parts Of Pennsylvania, Delaware And New Jersey Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Despite the higher vaccination rate, the CDC says there’s a “substantial” level of COVID-19 transmission in parts of our area. Officials say it’s mostly driven by the fierce Delta variant and is mainly impacting people who aren’t vaccinated. There are breakthrough cases and that’s forcing governments and businesses to act. “I wasn’t shocked but I was worried,” University of Pennsylvania Dr. Fredric Bushman said. “The rest of the country like New York has seen Delta spreading aggressively a little ahead of us. Florida rates are soaring and now it’s here.” The Delta variant is rearing its head in the Philadelphia...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

SEPTA Service Resumes After Officials Say Man Died On Broad Street Line

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA service is up and running again after officials say a man died on the Broad Street Line. Eyewitness News was at the North Philadelphia station at Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue. SEPTA says there will be some delays while they get back on schedule. The exact circumstances surrounding the man’s death are still unclear at this time. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story. 
Upper Merion Township, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Upper Merion School District: Teachers, Staff Must Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Or Routinely Get Tested

UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — In a move that may be a first of its kind in the Philadelphia area, the Upper Merion School District voted unanimously to approve a plan requiring that all teachers and staff must get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get routinely tested for the virus. This comes as the district prepares to welcome back its nearly 5,000 students in the fall. “We are not mandating vaccinations on the part of our professional and nonprofessional staff. We are creating a different situation based on the vaccination status of our staff,” Jeffrey Sultanik, Upper Merion School District’s lawyer, said. Board...
Princeton, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

Large Flames Shoot Through Roof Of Lenox House In Princeton

PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire in Princeton. The flames broke out at Lenox House, just after 5 a.m. Tuesday. That’s a building used primarily for offices on the campus of Princeton Theological Seminary Library. The building was empty at the time.   No one was injured. BREAKING: We have #CHOPPER3 live on scene with @aerialnewsbert as the aerial photog for this 2-Alarm building fire in #Princeton. RT-206 remains CLOSED in both directions between Elm Rd and RT-27 with detours in place. Watch @CBSPhilly for more information. pic.twitter.com/fY0FRcilxI — Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) August 3, 2021 The seminary is not affiliated with Princeton University.  
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Learning Effective, Impactful Responses For Dealing With Mental Health Cases

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department’s mission to protect and serve continues to evolve. Officers are getting assistance with mental health cases to determine the most effective and impactful forms of response. Officers knowing how to respond to a 911 call is crucial information, giving them an idea of what they could find. Because of this, the department has implemented additional steps to clarify what exactly they’re walking into. The death of a Philadelphia man who was allegedly having a psychotic episode during a deadly hit and run rampage has sparked questions about how the Philadelphia Police Department handles crisis situations. Kareem...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Body Found In Northeast Philadelphia Positively Identified As Missing Woman Casey Johnston: Sources

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sources tell CBS3 the Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified a body found Sunday in Northeast Philadelphia as Casey Johnston. Johnston, 26, went missing on July 10. According to the medical examiner, Johnston’s cause of death is listed as blunt impact trauma caused by an accident. BREAKiNG: Sources confirm @PhiladelphiaGov’s Medical Examiner has positively identified the body found Sunday in Northeast Philadelphia as Casey Johnston. @CBSPhilly #bringcaseyhome — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) August 2, 2021 More than three weeks since anyone last saw Johnston, police found her body Sunday. “During the search this afternoon, members of the Philadelphia Police Marine Unit located...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Announces Phase 2 Of Street Cleaning Program Running Through November

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Monday, the City of Philadelphia announced phase two of a street cleaning program. It begins on Monday, and four areas will be targeted to start. Eventually, the cleaning will be expanded by up to 14 areas by November. Signs are being posted, and through November, residents will receive warnings if they don’t move their cars. “It is important for residents to adhere to the specified no parking times posted on the no parking signs. Warnings will be issued to the vehicles parked illegally during the early phase of the pilot. Sweep officers will patrol neighborhoods to issue parking warnings and educate residents on sanitation violations related to trash and litter,” Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams said. The city says it’s working on designing an app so residents can monitor the process of the cleaning and make it easier on those who have to move cars.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Fire Crews Battle Junkyard Fire In Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire ripped through a Port Richmond junkyard Sunday afternoon, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department. The fire started at Aramingo Avenue and Wheatsheaf Lane around 1:30 p.m. The large fire took about an hour to get under control. Heavy black smoke could be seen for miles around. The department says there’s no word on how the fire started.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Man Cleaning Gun, Shoots And Kills 22-Year-Old Girlfriend In Bustleton, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A tragic accident in Philadelphia’s Bustleton neighborhood. Police say a man cleaning his gun, accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend. It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday on Clark Street near Murray Street. Police say the 22-year-old man was cleaning his gun inside of the home, when the gun discharged, shooting the man’s 22-year-old girlfriend in the neck. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Trenton, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

Firefighters Rush To Battle Fire In Abandoned Warehouse In Trenton

Trenton, N.J. (CBS) — Firefighters rushed to battle a fire in an abandoned warehouse in Trenton, New Jersey. The flames broke out around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at Emory Avenue and Hudson Street. Crews arrived and found a fire on the roof. The fire quickly grew to two alarms. No injuries were reported. Officials are working to determine what sparked the flames.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Elderly Man, Woman Killed In West Philadelphia Multi-Home Fire, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two elderly people were killed in a multi-home fire in West Philadelphia Monday evening. Police say they received several 911 calls about five homes on fire on the 5800 block of Chestnut Street around 5:25 p.m. Police say an elderly woman was found in a second-floor bedroom of a home, and an elderly man was found on the first floor. Both were pronounced dead. A neighbor says the victims were disabled. “I’ve never seen nothing like it before in my life. The flames were shooting out the window, the windows were exploding. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Wanda Brackett said. An 11-year-old boy was transported to Jefferson Hospital for smoke inhalation and a cut to his left foot. A 28-year-old woman was also transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Both she and the boy are in stable condition, according to police. There is no word at this time on what started the fire. The Red Cross is assisting four families affected by the fire.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

2 Hit By Bullets While Leaving Allegheny West Pub: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after a man and a woman were grazed by bullets outside an Allegheny West restaurant. According to police, this happened around 11:12 p.m. Friday outside the 32nd Street Pub. Investigators say the victims were leaving the bar when a black pickup truck arrived. Multiple people from inside the truck started shooting, with the 32-year-old woman getting hit in the leg. The 31-year-old man was hit in the head. Both were graze wounds. The victims are expected to be okay. The investigation continues. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy