Vietnam veteran hit and killed by vehicle on Hopewell road

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Hopewell Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car.

On Thursday around 3:14 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of Hopewell Street for a traffic collision involving a four-door sedan that hit a pedestrian and crashed into a telephone pole.

Upon their arrival, responding personnel located the pedestrian with life-threatening injuries who was laying near the road. Medical personnel responded to the scene and transported the person to the hospital for further medical treatment.

The pedestrian ended up succumbing to their injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was also transported for injuries sustained in the crash.

The victim's identity is not being released until next of kin is notified.

Friends of the victim said the man was a Vietnam veteran and that they'll never forget the love and laughs they shared daily with him.

They say he was less than 100 feet from his home when he was hit by the car.

"I'm in shock," Felicia Bailey, who has been friends with the victim for years, said. "I'm in shock. I ain't gonna lie to you. He was a good guy."

Bailey said that she had seen the man on Thursday morning. Hours later, he was gone.

"I waved at him this morning," Bailey said. "He was out here. We would talk and joke. That man didn't bother nobody."

Virginia State troopers took measurements at the scene of the accident and are working a joint investigation with the Hopewell Police.

"He survived all that Vietnam stuff, then came here to live out his life and gets taken out by a car,” said Bailey, fighting back tears.

Crime Insider sources said that investigators are trying to determine if the driver of the car was experiencing a medical emergency.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting anyone who either witnessed this collision or who may have been traveling in at the time of the collision or have any information to provide, to contact the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2222.

Those with information on the incident who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.