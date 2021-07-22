Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allegheny County, PA

Ex-Allegheny County Jail employee accused of assaulting inmates at the facility

By Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former medical assistant at Allegheny County Jail has been arrested and charged in connection to multiple incidents of sexual assault at the facility from earlier this year. According to Allegheny County Police, Shiquille Desesso, 29, has been charged with three counts each of institutional sexual assault and indecent assault following an investigation at the jail by Internal Affairs.

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Allegheny County, PA
Government
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indecent Assault#Police#Ex Allegheny County Jail#Internal Affairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

DaBaby offers second apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES – Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy