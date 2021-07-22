Ex-Allegheny County Jail employee accused of assaulting inmates at the facility
A former medical assistant at Allegheny County Jail has been arrested and charged in connection to multiple incidents of sexual assault at the facility from earlier this year. According to Allegheny County Police, Shiquille Desesso, 29, has been charged with three counts each of institutional sexual assault and indecent assault following an investigation at the jail by Internal Affairs.www.post-gazette.com
