Lincoln County, NV

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 14:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lincoln FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR EAST CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY At 209 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Heavy rain has ceased over the warned area, but flash flooding remains a threat along Spring Valley Road. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ursine, Ranch Campground, Eagle Valley, Horsethief Gulch Campground, Meadow Valley Campground and Echo Canyon State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Spring Valley, NV
Lincoln County, NV
