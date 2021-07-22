Wayne County Commission awards $850,000 grant to help renovate historic Hamtramck Stadium

(Mike Bowman/Unsplash)

By Ashanti Lee Seabron

(WAYNE COUNTY, Mich.) On Thursday, the Wayne County Commission awarded an $850,000 grant towards renovations of the legendary Hamtramck Stadium, The Detroit News reports.

The stadium was built for the Detroit Stars of the Negro League in 1930 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2012. A state historical marker was also dedicated at the stadium in 2014.

Wayne County's grant will contribute toward the stadium's $2.6 million renovation price tag, which is designed to bring the stadium back to its original glory.

Many other partners contributed to the $2.6 million renovation costs, which include:

Detroit Tigers Foundation

Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation

Kresge Foundation

Friends of Historic Hamtramck Stadium

Michigan Municipal League Foundation

Hamtramck Parks Conservancy

National Park Service

In a statement, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans discussed the legacy of Hamtramck Stadium.

Hamtramck Stadium is hallowed ground, essential to both Black history and baseball history. I am thrilled that we are restoring Hamtramck Stadium to its former glory so that the next generation of Hamtramck and Detroit young people can learn to love this game on the same field where legends like Turkey Stearnes, Satchel Paige and Josh Gibson once roamed.