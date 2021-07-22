Cancel
Garfield County, UT

Flash Flood Warning issued for Garfield, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 16:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Garfield; Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN GARFIELD AND SOUTH CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTIES At 452 PM MDT, Between 0.75 and 1 inch of rain has fallen from earlier thunderstorms across the Sheets Gulch area within Capitol Reef National Park. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, specifically within Sheets Gulch and points downstream to the Fremont River. Park Rangers from Capitol Reef National Park are en route to assess any flash flooding impacts. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Capitol Reef National Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

