Brooklyn, MI

Luke Combs Quietly Pays Funeral Expenses For Families Of The Three Men Who Tragically Passed Away At Faster Horses Festival

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 11 days ago
Aside from breaking records and putting out great music, Luke Combs is genuinely one of the kindest people in country music.

After the heartbreaking tragedy at the Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn, Michigan last weekend, Luke’s stepping up in a huge way to pay all of the funeral expenses for the families of the three men who passed away from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

Dawson Brown, Kole Sova and Richie Mays Jr. were found dead at a nearby campground on Saturday afternoon, which the Lenawee County Sheriff’s department believes was likely due to carbon monoxide poisoning from a nearby generator.

Luke was one of the headliners at the 3-day festival, alongside Jason Aldean and Thomas Rhett.

According to Fox 47,

“A publicist for Combs confirmed that he had paid for the funerals but said Combs did not wish to provide any further comment.”

Luke being the humble and generous guy that he is, I’m not surprised that he doesn’t want any of the credit for doing this. He just wants to help in any way he can and not be put in the spotlight for it.

But, that’s what we’re here for, and it really is heartwarming to see someone in his position step up and not take any of the credit for it. An example of true humility any of us can learn from. In the wake of such a horrific tragedy, it’s encouraging to see a little bit of good being done.

Seeing as funeral expenses can be a huge burden on families already going through a hard time, I’m sure it means the world to the families of these three 20-something year old men to have one less thing to worry about.

A GoFundMe page has already raised close to $58,000 for them, but it looks like that will no longer be necessary for funeral costs because Luke’s already taken care of it.

I’m proud to have a man like him representing country music.

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

