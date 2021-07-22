Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 14:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Marsh and Arbon Highlands STRONG THUNDERSTORM APPROACHING MALAD AND INTERSTATE 15 THROUGH 345 PM MDT At 307 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pleasantview, or near Malad, moving east at 20 MPH. Dime size hail, wind gusts up to 50 MPH, frequent lightning, and torrential rainfall will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Malad, Swanlake, Pleasantview, Clifton, Oxford and Malad Pass.