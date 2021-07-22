Cancel
MLB

Yermín Mercedes Returns to Baseball, Joins White Sox Triple-A Affiliate

By Michael Shapiro
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 11 days ago

Yermín Mercedes is back with the White Sox organization less than 24 hours after saying he was stepping away from baseball.

White Sox designated hitter Yermín Mercedes caught the baseball world by surprise on Wednesday night as he announced he is stepping away from baseball "for a while." But Mercedes's hiatus didn't exactly last long.

The 28-year-old announced he will return to the diamond in an Instagram post on Thursday. He could take the field later Thursday evening for the Charlotte Knights, the White Sox's Triple-A affiliate.

“I will never give up,” Mercedes wrote . “I lasted 10 years in the minor leagues. My dream is to be a player established in the big leagues."

Mercedes was one of baseball's best stories to start 2021 , but he was demoted to Triple-A on July 2 after hitting just .150/.220/.196 since May 19. He's been on fire since being sent down, posting a .309/.377/.655 slash line and four home runs with Charlotte, but was passed over for a recall when White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal went on the injured list a few days after Mercedes was demoted.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa indicated Wednesday he did not expect Mercedes to remain retired despite the abrupt announcement. La Russa said he would reach out to Mercedes, adding "it could be just a little frustration."

Chicago enters Thursday night leading the AL Central at 58–38.

