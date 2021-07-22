Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Justice Department won't probe Michigan nursing home deaths

By AP Newsroom
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=028w4x_0b53PXa400

The Justice Department will not open a civil rights investigation related to COVID-19 deaths in Michigan’s nursing homes.

The notification to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday came nearly 11 months after the department’s Civil Rights Division requested data from the Democratic governors of four states, including Michigan, and said it was considering whether to investigate under a federal law that protects the rights of people in public nursing homes.

Most nursing homes are privately owned.

Republicans have criticized Whitmer for allowing recovering COVID-19 patients to return to nursing homes, but she has said doing so complied with federal guidance.

Comments / 0

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Justice Department#Civil Rights Division#Democratic#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Health Services
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy