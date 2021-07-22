Charges filed in Alton school burglary
EDWARDSVILLE — Auto theft, burglary and forgery made up most of the felony property crime charges filed Wednesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. • Valencia J. James, 21, of Alton, was charged with two counts of burglary, both Class 2 felonies. The case was presented by the Alton Police Department. On June 6 and June 9 James allegedly entered East Elementary School in Alton, to commit theft. Bail was set at $50,000.www.thetelegraph.com
