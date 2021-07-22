Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alton, IL

Charges filed in Alton school burglary

By Scott Cousins
Telegraph
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDWARDSVILLE — Auto theft, burglary and forgery made up most of the felony property crime charges filed Wednesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. • Valencia J. James, 21, of Alton, was charged with two counts of burglary, both Class 2 felonies. The case was presented by the Alton Police Department. On June 6 and June 9 James allegedly entered East Elementary School in Alton, to commit theft. Bail was set at $50,000.

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Granite City, IL
Education
Madison County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, IL
City
Bethalto, IL
City
Alton, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Alton, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Granite City, IL
Alton, IL
Education
City
Hartford, IL
Madison County, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Granite City, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Edwardsville, IL
County
Madison County, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Elementary School#Honda#Chevrolet#Toyota#Schuncks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
Walmart
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

DaBaby offers second apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES – Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy