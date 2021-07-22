Cancel
Richmond, VA

Richmond Police investigate triple shooting on Hull Street

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ENbDO_0b53P1fJ00

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have released the name of the 19-year-old man killed in a triple shooting Sunday in a parking lot behind several apartments along Hull Street in South Richmond.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Hull Street for the report of a shooting just after 5:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One man, 19-year-old Tyrone Davis of Henrico, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A second man was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to officers.

Police said a third victim, a boy in his late teens, drove himself to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Officers were in the area Monday looking for surveillance video that might help with their investigation.

Police have not released a suspect description nor have officers made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at 804-646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. You can also use the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

🔎 WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Crime 360: Stopping the Violence

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

