Clintonville church may have to cancel children activities after van is stolen by thieves
CLINTONVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A Clintonville congregation is now praying for the return of its badly needed van after the vehicle was stolen by thieves a few weeks ago. "It's a setback, it's disappointing," said Stephen Fomba, Deacon in-training with Crossover International Church on Indianola Avenue, after the group's 1996 Ford Club Wagon vanished from a parking lot behind a building where the church is located in the Beechwold neighborhood.abc6onyourside.com
