Voters Prevail In Missouri: 275,000 To Gain Access To Health Care

Despite attempts by state Republicans to block it, more than 275,000 working Missourians are eligible to receive health care through the state’s Medicaid program, the state supreme court has ruled. Last summer, 53 percent of Missouri voters supported a constitutional amendment to expand the state’s Medicaid program, part of the Affordable Care Act. That expansion was supposed to go into effect at the beginning of July 2021. But the state’s legislature refused to appropriate funds for it—even though the federal government will cover 90 percent of the costs—and the Republican governor, Mike Parson, withdrew the state’s federal application for the expansion. But...