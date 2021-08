Does the EPCOT’s Canada Food and Wine booth still top our list? Check out photos along with thoughts on this year’s Canada booth here. EPCOT’s Food and Wine Festival runs from July 15 through November 20, 2021. This year the festival includes 5 brand new booths. The Noodle Exchange, located near Traveler’s Café, features beef and tofu pho as well as shrimp and coconut curry rice noodles. While the Tangerine Café: Flavors of the Medina delights guests with inside the Moroccan Pavilion. I (Susan) was excited about the addition of this booth since Disney recently reclaimed ownership of the pavilion from the Morocco government.