‘Echoes’: Michelle Monaghan to Play Twins in Netflix Psychological Thriller

"Someone's trying to frame me." An early promo trailer has debuted for a South African action thriller film titled Indemnity, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Travis Taute. This is premiering at the upcoming 2021 Fantasia Film Festival, and this trailer offers us a first look. Jarrid Geduld stars as an ex-firefighter in Cape Town is forced to fight for his life after being accused of murdering his wife. Soon, connections are revealed between his past, the origin of his PTSD, the mysterious death of his wife, and a government conspiracy with terrifying implications. The film has one hell of an opening pitch: "Reaching a whole new scale of production for South African action films, Indemnity's lead, Jarrid Geduld, spent three months training with stunt masters Vernon Willemse and Grant Powell (Fury Road, Tomb Raider) and succeeded at all of his own stunts, including a record-breaking hanging suspension stunt performed from the 21st floor." Damn, okay. The cast also includes Nicole Fortuin, Andre Jacobs, Gail Mabalane, and Tshamano Sebe. This is an exciting first look - they definitely got my attention. I'm curious to watch this.