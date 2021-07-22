Cancel
‘Echoes’: Michelle Monaghan to Play Twins in Netflix Psychological Thriller

By Paige Strout, TV Insider
news-graphic.com
 12 days ago

Michelle Monaghan will star in Netflix’s upcoming psychological thriller, Echoes, pulling double-duty as a set of identical twins at the center of the limited series. Echoes comes from the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer/producer/showrunner of 13 Reasons Why, Brian Yorkey, marking the first project in his multi-year creative partnership deal with Netflix.

