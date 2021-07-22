Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Platte County, MO

NWS issues excessive heat warning for Kansas City area

By David Medina
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cBRkQ_0b53N1S300

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for several counties in the Kansas City area.

Those include Jackson, Johnson, Wyandotte, Leavenworth, Clay and Platte counties.

The warning goes into effect on Friday at 1 p.m. until 7 p.m next Wednesday.

During this time, people can expect hot conditions with heat index values up to 105 degrees.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, especially for people working or participating in outside activities.

Comments / 0

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clay County, MO
State
Kansas State
County
Platte County, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Index#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy