Alison Gibson of Austin to represent Team USA In Tokyo Olympics 2020

(Kim Kyung-Hoon/Getty Images)

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) Austin native and University of Texas graduate Alison Gibson will be representing Team USA in the synchronized 3-meter event in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Sunday at 1 a.m. central daylight time.

Gibson, 21, is one of 11 divers set to compete in the women's synchronized 3-meter springboard final event at the Tokyo Aquatics Center, according to Patch.com.

Gibson is being coached by a former Olympian diver, Matt Scoggin who competed in 1992 for Team USA.

According to TeamUSA.org, as a freshman in 2017 Gibson won the first event she contested at the NCAA Championships and became UT's first female NCAA diving champion in 10 years.

She went on to win three Big 12 Championships and was named to the Team USA at the 2018 FINA Diving World Cup and 2019 USA Diving Tier Two diving team.

She told Austonia she wants to show young athletes they can achieve their goals through perseverance.

"Always have fun and remember where you came from, and remember why you started doing what you're doing," Gibson said. "If you can take a step back and remind yourself of the real reason why you're doing it, that really helps you keep pushing through the really hard times."