How is your school handling lessons on racism? Share your view.

I may need a divorce. Since 2005, I have been a servant leader at colleges and universities in and around Pittsburgh. As I watched Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and MacArthur Genius Fellow Nikole Hannah-Jones deal with the typical lowballing of Black women I have come to know as the norm in higher ed, my throat felt dry. I found myself disgusted as I read about the controversy over Hannah-Jones being denied tenure* for a university position that traditionally comes with that benefit.