Allegheny County, PA

How is your school handling lessons on racism? Share your view.

By PublicSource staff
PublicSource
PublicSource
 12 days ago
Calling on parents, students, teachers, school administrators and the Allegheny County community at large: Tensions have flared over anti-racism education in public schools — sometimes referred to as critical race theory — and attempts to teach (or prevent the teaching of) lessons related to historic and institutional racism. Why do you feel these lessons are important? Or why shouldn’t they be taught? Should there be legislation imposing rules for the classroom?

Pittsburgh, PA
PublicSource is the only nonprofit digital-first news organization that lives up to its mission of delivering public-service reporting and analysis in the Pittsburgh region. We are local. We believe in journalism as a public service. We tell stories for a better Pittsburgh.

 https://www.publicsource.org/
