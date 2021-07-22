2022 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Ellison Hubbard, DL, Colorado State University

Lobos, Rangers, Tigers oh my! Junior Ahmad Farrier is no stranger to East Texas. The Longview High School Lobo alum who was an All-Academic athlete got his collegiate start at Kilgore College. While with the Rangers, Farrier’s list of accomplishments continued. He started in 15 games for the Rangers. He was named a team captain, won a conference championship, and was named to the All-Conference team. Farrier is now entering his second year with the East Texas Baptist University Tigers. During his sophomore season with the Tigers, he played in five games. The Tigers played a spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic that caused issues worldwide. Farrier was a pivotal part of the Tigers offensive line this past spring. He continue this into his junior season. I sat down with Ahmad and he provided me with some insight into the Tigers program.
Comments / 0