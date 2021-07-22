2022 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Ellison Hubbard, DL, Colorado State University

Lamattina: Extremely good athlete at the position and good size to operate. Very quick off the line both as a run blocker and pass blocker. Has an elite first step and is definitely a special trait within his game. He has a lot of length and can extend his arms out as he wants, combining with his upper body strength. Very solid run blocker because of his athleticism, strength and length that makes that part of the game come fairly natural to him. Strong leg drive when he is blocking on the move in space. Showed a lot of promise as a pass blocker because of the quick get-off and ability to get into his set faster than the edge rusher. Subscribe for full article.