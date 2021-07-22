Chicago cop sentenced to 15 months behind bars for role in sports gambling case

Here's the first look at Derek Chauvin behind bars since he was sentenced for murdering George Floyd, and he looks ... well, sleepy with a measure of defiance. TMZ's obtained Chauvin's first mug shot in prison ... a place he'll call home as he serves his 22.5-year sentence. He kept a stiff upper lip as he mugged for the camera in his orange standard issue. He also looks like he's struggling to keep his eyes open ... he looks out of it.