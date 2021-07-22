Chicago cop sentenced to 15 months behind bars for role in sports gambling case
CHICAGO - A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a veteran Chicago police officer to 15 months in prison for his role in a large-scale, international gambling ring. Nicholas Stella, 43, is the third person to be sentenced for his role in the gambling ring once run by Vincent "Uncle Mick" DelGiudice. U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall last year gave three months of home detention to DelGiudice’s father, Eugene "Geno" DelGiudice. And last month, she gave six months of community confinement to Todd Blanken.www.fox32chicago.com
