It seems an unquestionable orthodoxy in discussions of what can be done to limit the spread of COVID-19 that government policies have a central role to play. Economic research indicates, however, that this view has its limits; it does not take into account the private-sector incentives that can spread disease and mute government prevention efforts. Evidence suggests that after a disease is introduced into a population, some level of damage through the disease itself and the costs of prevention is unavoidable, and less influenced by policy than commonly believed.