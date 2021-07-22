Cancel
Rain, Storms Possible on Friday Evening

By Jim Maurice
UNDATED -- A few strong or severe thunderstorms will be possible late Friday into Friday night. Isolated instances of damaging wind gusts and large hail will be possible. So far this month we've had just .45 inches of rain here in St. Cloud, which is 2.05 inches below normal. For the summer months of June and July combined, we've had 3.08 inches of rain, that's 3.17 inches below normal. And, for the year to date, we've had 12.26 inches of precipitation, which is 3.26 inches below normal.

