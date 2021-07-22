Atlanta Olympics: See the Olympic venues 25 years later

It’s been 25 years since the city of Atlanta played host to the 1996 Summer Olympics. With the arrival of the Olympics, the city built several new venues to host all of the competitions.

Some of those venues still house sporting events today. Others fell into disrepair.

Here’s a look back.

Centennial Olympic Stadium

The crown jewel of the 1996 Summer Olympics was Centennial Olympic Stadium. It hosted the opening and closing ceremonies in addition to track and field.

25 years later, the stadium still stands.

Following the Olympics, the stadium became the home of the Atlanta Braves. Renamed Turner Field, the Braves played there from 1997 to 2016.

When the Braves moved out of the stadium, the Georgia State Panthers moved in. It now serves as the home of the school’s football games.

Centennial Olympic Park

Another venue built for the 1996 Olympics was Centennial Olympic Park. While it didn’t host any of the competitions, it served as a spot for visitors to enjoy music, games, food and to enjoy the spirit of the Olympics even without a ticket to a competition.

Today, the park remains. It serves not only as a tourist destination for people visiting downtown Atlanta; it also routinely hosts concerts, holiday shows and other events.

Georgia Dome

The Georgia Dome was built four years before the Olympics and housed Atlanta Falcons football. During the Olympics, the venue hosted basketball, gymnastics and handball.

The Georgia Dome was torn down in 2017 following the construction of Mercedes-Benz Stadium next door.

Georgia Tech Aquatic Center

This venue, built on the Georgia Tech campus, was constructed to host swimming and diving during the 1996 Olympics.

Today, the facility still stands on the Georgia Tech campus and regularly hosts swimming events.

The Omni

The Omni was built in 1972 and housed Atlanta Hawks basketball, concerts and other events.

During the Olympics, volleyball was played in the Omni. The facility lasted one more year after the Olympics before it was torn down. Philips Arena now sits on the same spot.

Stone Mountain Tennis Center

The facility was built to house the tennis competitions during the 1996 Olympics. Andre Agassi captured the gold medal at the event.

While the Stone Mountain Tennis Center did host a couple of other tennis events following the Olympics, it eventually was abandoned. It was demolished in 2018.

Lake Lanier Olympic Park

The Gainesville, Georgia. facility was built to host rowing events during the 1996 Olympics.

Today, the rowing facilities remain and the venue routinely hosts competitions and other outings.