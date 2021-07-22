MassDOT: All lanes reopened on I-93 in Medford days after bridge crash

MEDFORD, Mass. — All lanes have reopened on both sides of I-93 South in Medford Thursday three days after an overheight truck crashed into a bridge above the highway at Roosevelt Circle in the city. The full reopening was announced by the state’s Department of Transportation just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

John Gulliver, the state highway administrator at MassDOT, said earlier on Thursday that some nighttime work may be needed to finish cleaning up the roadway. The inside lane of the southbound highway will also have restrictions for several months as permanent repair is set to be made to the bridge.

Above the highway, Roosevelt Circle will reopen both lanes on the roadway, but the outside lane will move slower as restrictions will be put in place there for roughly eight months or longer, Gulliver added.

Workers removed an 800 square foot section of the bridge deck and took out a 15,000-pound beam that was 75 feet tall and four feet wide. That worked finished up earlier, but the roadway remained partially closed through late Thursday afternoon as contractors removed debris from the area.

