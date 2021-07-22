Flood Advisory issued for Catron, Socorro by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 14:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Arroyos, streams, and normally dry rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes. Water in arroyos can travel many miles and take hours to reach your location from upstream rain areas. Target Area: Catron; Socorro The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Socorro County in central New Mexico East Central Catron County in west central New Mexico * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 305 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving slowly to the south. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding across portions of the Datil and Crosby Mountains as well as impact State Road 12. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Datil.