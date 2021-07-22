Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bee, Goliad by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-22 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bee; Goliad A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GOLIAD AND NORTH CENTRAL BEE COUNTIES At 405 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Berclair, or 13 miles northeast of Beeville, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Charco, Berclair and Normanna. This includes US Highway 59 between mile markers 674 and 684. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
