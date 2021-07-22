Special Weather Statement issued for Broadwater by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 13:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broadwater A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL BROADWATER AND SOUTHWESTERN MEAGHER COUNTIES At 304 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Townsend, moving east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Townsend, Silos and Winston. This includes Highway 12 between mile markers 65 and 77. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. If you are on or near Canyon Ferry Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.