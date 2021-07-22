Cancel
Mohave County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 14:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 205 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. This heavy rain has passed, but flash flooding remains a threat along Diamond Creek Road. Additional thunderstorms in the warned area possible over the next few hours. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Diamond Creek Campground and Peach Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

