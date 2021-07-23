SW Biweekly -Tokyo Go! Our Full Olympic Preview and Predictions – Available now!

Is now available for download in the Swimming World Vault. Non-subscribers can download this issue here – only $.99 for a limited time!. In this issue of SW Biweekly, you can read our full 2021 Tokyo Olympic Preview featuring all eight days of Olympic swimming events! Also featured are Swimming World’s Olympic Predictions of how each race will turn out; Becca Meyers, deaf and blind as a result of Usher Syndrome, withdraws from what would been her third Paralympics after COVID-19 restrictions limited her supportive resource options; David Curtiss is taking advantage of the new NCAA NIL rules and partners with Speedo; The 19-and-under swimmers who could steal the show at the Tokyo Olympics; The 2021 Aquatic Directory; and more!