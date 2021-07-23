Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

SW Biweekly -Tokyo Go! Our Full Olympic Preview and Predictions – Available now!

By Lauren Serowik
SwimInfo
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs now available for download in the Swimming World Vault. Non-subscribers can download this issue here – only $.99 for a limited time!. In this issue of SW Biweekly, you can read our full 2021 Tokyo Olympic Preview featuring all eight days of Olympic swimming events! Also featured are Swimming World’s Olympic Predictions of how each race will turn out; Becca Meyers, deaf and blind as a result of Usher Syndrome, withdraws from what would been her third Paralympics after COVID-19 restrictions limited her supportive resource options; David Curtiss is taking advantage of the new NCAA NIL rules and partners with Speedo; The 19-and-under swimmers who could steal the show at the Tokyo Olympics; The 2021 Aquatic Directory; and more!

www.swimmingworldmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freestyle Swimming#Sw Biweekly Tokyo Go#Swimming World Biweekly#Swimming World#Usher Syndrome#Ncaa Nil#Speedo#Men#Individual Medley#Men S 800 Freestyle#Medley Relay#Pca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Sydney McLaughlin’s Performance Today

Few athletes in Tokyo for the Summer Olympics have dominated their field more than Sydney McLaughlin has as of late. The 21-year-old 400M hurdler won the U.S. Olympic Trials in world-record time. She’s out for gold in Tokyo this month. So far, McLaughlin appears to be on track to get...
Sportschatsports.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics Mini Mega Preview

Longtime readers will know that my love for college basketball pales in comparison for my love for the Olympics. Sadly the specter of Covid threatens to dampen if not outright cancel the games, but hopefully this preview will get you somewhat in the mood. Jayhawks in the Olympics. Kansas is...
Sportsflowrestling.org

65kg Olympic Preview - The Deepest Weight In Tokyo

65kg is the only weight in Men’s Freestyle that Team USA does not have a representative. Despite that, 65kg is one of the deepest in the world and will be a premier weight to watch in Tokyo. This 65kg Olympic preview will give a brief overview of every competitor’s senior level career. We'll also break down the competitors into tiers based on the favorite, medal contenders, dark horses and long shots at the Olympic Games.
Sportsspotonnewjersey.com

Tokyo Olympics Preview: Ashleigh Johnson

The United States Women's Water Polo Team goes for its third straight gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Johnson was the starting goalie on the 2016 squad that won every game by at least six goals en route to the top spot at the tournament.
Ohio Statelettermenrow.com

Buckeyes brand will be on full display at Tokyo Olympics

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State brand is one of the most recognizable across the college sports landscape. While Buckeyes football has come to be a pillar of the school with eight national championships, Ohio State has pieced together one of the largest, most comprehensive athletic departments in the nation. The school sponsored 35 sports in the 2020-21 academic year, joining the Ivy League and Stanford as one of few schools that support such a large number of sports.
Sportscelticslife.com

Video: Previewing Tokyo Olympics men's basketball

Here is a quick preview video of men's basketball for the Olympics. Games start this weekend. Besides Jayson Tatum's presence on Team USA, Celtics free agent guard Evan Fournier figures to a be a key component onn France's solid squad. Here is the full schedule, while the United States' schedule...
Sportswcn247.com

Medal predictions for events at the Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Medal predictions for events at the Tokyo Olympics. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

SwimSwam’s Top 5 Swims of the #Tokyo2020 Olympic Games: Day 7

We saw two world records, an Olympic record, Katie Ledecky with the 3-peat, and a very questionable coaching decision for Team USA's mixed relay on Day 7 Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2020 TOKYO SUMMER OLYMPIC GAMES. When: Pool swimming: Saturday, July 24 – Sunday, August 1, 2021. Open...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo Olympics: Adam Peaty leads GB to 4x100m mixed relay gold in race of fascinating chaos

Anna Hopkin will experience many things in her swimming career but it is unlikely she will ever again have five-time Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel hunting her down. At the end of this mad, chaotic, absorbing 4x100m mixed relay final, an event making its Olympic debut, Britain’s Hopkin held off America’s alpha sprinter to clinch thrilling gold. “It’s pretty cool to say I beat Caeleb Dressel,” she said with a grin.In the end the rapidly advancing Dressel had been left with too much to do, finishing fifth for USA despite a fast 46.99sec split. Britain’s starting trio of Kathleen Dawson,...
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

Swimming World August 2021 Presents – The Female High School Swimmer of the Year: Torri Huske

Is now available for download in the Swimming World Vault!. The Female High School Swimmer of the Year: Torri Huske. Torri Huske finished her high school career by setting national high school records in the 100 yard fly and 200 IM, and by being named Swimming World’s Female High School Swimmer of the Year for the second time (2019, 2021). The 18-year-old senior from Yorktown High School (Arlington, Va.) will be moving on to Stanford in the fall, but first, she set an American record in the 100 meter fly at U.S. Trials that earned her a trip to Tokyo to compete in her first Olympics.
Swimming & SurfingShropshire Star

Adam Peaty already eyeing relay revenge after Olympic silver

They have been swimming the men’s 4x100m medley relay for 61 years at the Olympics. The only time the USA have not won was in 1980 when they did not attend. That streak continued on the final day of action at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre but it is a mark of just how far this GB team has come that not only did they push the Americans all the way, but that the overriding emotion was one of disappointment.
SportsSwimInfo

Olympics in Photos: Gallery of Tokyo Finale Session

The Olympic Games bring many iconic moments captured in photos. Check out a gallery of the last finals session of the Tokyo Olympics. Caeleb Dressel and Emma McKeon won 50 freestyle titles to close their dominant Olympics with gold, while Bobby Finke won another distance gold for the U.S. Australia and the U.S. dueled for the women’s medley relay, while a world record kep the U.S. men’s medley relay streak alive.
SportsSwimInfo

Olympics: Australia Puts Exclamation Point On Superb Week With Gold in Women’s 400 Medley Relay

Olympics: Australia Puts Exclamation Point On Superb Week With Gold in Women’s 400 Medley Relay. What went wrong? What needs to change? How can the problems be remedied? These are all questions that faced Australia in recent years, as the Dolphins struggled at the Olympic Games and did not back up their country’s rich history in the sport. Well, those queries will not be posed at any point in the near future, as the Aussies put together a superb performance in Tokyo, one punctuated by a gold-medal showing from its women’s 400-meter medley relay.

Comments / 0

Community Policy