Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lake County by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-22 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Lake County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY UNTIL 545 PM EDT At 503 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pittman, or 7 miles northwest of Paisley, moving southeast at 10 mph. Pea size hail and winds up to 45 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Paisley, Cassia, Pittman, Umatilla and Forest Hills.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paisley, FL
County
Lake County, FL
City
Umatilla, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

10 of the biggest findings from the Cuomo sexual harassment probe

WASHINGTON — The New York attorney general found Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including employees in his office, and violated state and federal laws. Investigators graphically detailed numerous instances of Cuomo's alleged harassment, including accusations of sexual comments and groping. The governor forcefully denied the allegations and ignored renewed calls for his resignation after the report was released.
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

DaBaby offers second apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES – Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Pentagon on lockdown after shots fired near Metro station

The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after shots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station, according to NBC Washington. An announcement from the Pentagon said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.” While no other details were released, an Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles says Tokyo bronze means more than all her golds

Simone Biles said Tuesday that her bronze medal win on the balance beam in Tokyo means more than her gold medals because it represents her focus on mental health and her perseverance. "It means more than all of the golds because I pushed through so much the last five years...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Kathy Griffin shares post-surgery update

(CNN) — Kathy Griffin shared an update on her health Tuesday. A day after going public with her lung cancer diagnosis and plans to have surgery, Griffin posted on her official Instagram account about where she is now. "Wow! I'm so grateful for all the love you guys are sending...

Comments / 0

Community Policy