Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-22 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Lake County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY UNTIL 545 PM EDT At 503 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pittman, or 7 miles northwest of Paisley, moving southeast at 10 mph. Pea size hail and winds up to 45 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Paisley, Cassia, Pittman, Umatilla and Forest Hills.