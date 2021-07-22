Cancel
Bee County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bee, Goliad by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-22 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bee; Goliad A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GOLIAD AND NORTH CENTRAL BEE COUNTIES At 405 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Berclair, or 13 miles northeast of Beeville, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Charco, Berclair and Normanna. This includes US Highway 59 between mile markers 674 and 684. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Goliad, TX
Berclair, TX
Bee County, TX
Goliad County, TX
Beeville, TX
