Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Washington Post reporter sues paper for discrimination

informnny.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Post politics reporter Felicia Sonmez sued the paper and several of its current and former editors for discriminating against her as a victim of sexual assault. In a suit filed Wednesday in D.C. Superior Court, Sonmez said she was not allowed to report on sexual misconduct after she issued a statement in September 2018 on the resignation of a Los Angeles Times journalistwho she said had assaulted her in China. He has said what happened was consensual.

www.informnny.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Washington Post#D C Superior Court#Los Angeles Times#Politico#Linkedin#Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Country
China
Related
JournalismWashington Post

Lori Montgomery named Washington Post Business editor

Announcement from Executive Editor Sally Buzbee and Managing Editors Cameron Barr, Tracy Grant, Krissah Thompson and Kat Downs-Mulder:. We are delighted to announce that Lori Montgomery will become The Washington Post’s next Business editor. Lori is an indomitable journalist and newsroom leader, adept at marshaling coverage of breaking news and...
Public HealthPosted by
TheWrap

Washington Post Makes Vaccines Mandatory for Employees

Washington Post employees will need to prove they’re vaccinated by mid-September as a condition of their employment, according to a staff memo from publisher Fred Ryan. Ryan made the announcement Tuesday, emailing staffers to let them know that unless an employee has “documented medical conditions [or] religious concerns,” they need to be jabbed by Sept. 13, when the Post will reopen its office for employees to work three days a week.
Lake Charles, LAKPLC TV

Mayor Hunter pens op-ed for Washington Post

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter continued to plead for federal hurricane aid in an op-ed printed in the Washington Post. “I am the mayor of what the Weather Channel has called ‘America’s most weather-battered city,’ and many in Washington don’t seem to care,” Hunter wrote to open the editorial.
California StateNintendo Enthusiast

California sues Activision for sexist discrimination after 2-year investigation

In recent years, in-depth investigations have led to accusations of toxic and sexist work environments at several major game studios. Riot Games and Ubisoft are both currently tangled up in sexual harassment lawsuits, and Activision is now joining them. Following a 2-year long investigation, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing is suing Activision-Blizzard for numerous alleged violations, including sex-based pay discrimination.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Washingtonian's attempt to cover for DC mayor's photo scandal relentlessly mocked on Twitter

The Washingtonian, a magazine based in the nation's capital, provided a new twist in the story about D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser being caught on camera not wearing a mask indoors at a wedding despite her new order reinstating masks be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status. The scoop was that the reporter who first reported the story wasn't invited to the wedding. Twitter users mocked what many considered e an attempt by the Washingtonian to excuse Bowser’s mask hypocrisy.
Public Safetyinformnny.com

New York State Police Investigators Association responds to AG report

(NEWS10) – New York State Police Investigators Association is responding to the Attorney General’s investigation where she says Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women. “The 1200 members of the New York State Police Investigators Association (NYSPIA) fully support our fellow police officers and believe that no one, woman or man,...
EconomyWashington Post

The Washington Post’s Workforce Demographics

The Washington Post is an organization that values and is committed to building a stronger culture of diversity and equity, where current and future Washington Post employees can thrive in an inclusive and respectful environment. To further advance our commitment to these fundamental values and ensure transparency, we are releasing...
BusinessWashington Post

The Washington Post’s Jay Greene and Chris Alcantara win July Sidney award for Amazon warehouse reporting

Washington Post technology reporter Jay Greene and graphics reporter Chris Alcantara have won the July Sidney award for their reporting on the rate of injuries at Amazon warehouses. Through a Washington Post analysis of Occupational Safety and Health Administration data, they found that Amazon’s serious injury rates are nearly double those at warehouses run by other companies.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Presidential ElectionCNN

'Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? ' No, it is just conspiracy of Trump supporters

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.
Public Healthmediaite.com

Jesse Watters Openly Misinforms Fox News Viewers By Claiming All Covid Hotspots ‘Are in Huge Democrat Cities’

Fox News personality Jesse Watters insisted, “we have to do away with all the politics and just try to get people vaxxed,” on Friday afternoon, which ordinarily would be a comment worthy of praise. However, in this instance, the call for a partisan ceasefire comment came mere seconds after his false political attack that “all of the [Covid] hot spots are in huge Democrat cities.” They are not.

Comments / 0

Community Policy