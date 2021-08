On July 13, Mike Brown, director of the Defense Department’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), announced he was withdrawing his name from Senate consideration for the post of Under Secretary for Acquisition and Sustainment. Brown was perfectly suited for the job. A successful businessman, who elected to serve his country by leading the office that reaches out to Silicon Valley and other hi-tech hubs in North Carolina, Massachusetts, Texas and elsewhere, he found himself virtually blackballed as a result of an Inspector General (IG) investigation of claims that he hired cronies at DIU.