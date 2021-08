ROCKWALL, TX – August 3, 2021 — There it was! Right there in the newspaper. A prominently displayed photo of a glamorous older lady, calling the readers to join her in a senior tap group and promising a future dancing with big bands in Las Vegas. The article beckoned to women over 50 years of age with the dream and the passion of being a show dancer. The year was 1986. Unbeknownst to us, this article was our start on a 34-year journey!