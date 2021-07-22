Cancel
‘Echoes’: Michelle Monaghan to Play Twins in Netflix Psychological Thriller

By Paige Strout, TV Insider
Sea Coast Echo
 12 days ago

Michelle Monaghan will star in Netflix’s upcoming psychological thriller, Echoes, pulling double-duty as a set of identical twins at the center of the limited series. Echoes comes from the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer/producer/showrunner of 13 Reasons Why, Brian Yorkey, marking the first project in his multi-year creative partnership deal with Netflix.

