Pinterest, which has long been wooing disrupter brands to advertise on its platform, spooked observers with some unexpected news this week: It lost about 7% of its U.S. users. The rest of its second-quarter financial results soared past expectations. That includes a 125% jump in revenues, growing to $613 million, from $272.5 million in the comparable period last year. Net income rose to $69.4 million, compared to a loss of $100.7 million in the year-ago period. And global monthly active users increased by 9%, reaching 454 million.