Texas upstream oil and gas sector continues to add jobs

By Bethany Blankley
Parsons Sun
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The Texas upstream oil and gas sector continues to add jobs, new data from the Texas Workforce commission shows. In June, upstream oil and natural gas employment expanded by 3,100 jobs, the fifth best single-month performance in over five years. Since the low point in employment in September 2020, months with job gains in the sector outnumbered decline months seven to two.

