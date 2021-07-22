Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Washington Post reporter sues paper for discrimination

By TALI ARBEL
yourvalley.net
 12 days ago

Washington Post politics reporter Felicia Sonmez sued the paper and several of its current and former editors for discriminating against her as a victim of sexual assault. In a suit filed Wednesday in D.C. Superior Court, Sonmez said she was not allowed to report on sexual misconduct after she issued a statement in September 2018 on the who she said had assaulted her in China. He has said what happened was consensual.

yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Blasey Ford
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Washington Post#D C Superior Court#Times#Linkedin#Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Country
China
Related
JournalismWashington Post

Lori Montgomery named Washington Post Business editor

Announcement from Executive Editor Sally Buzbee and Managing Editors Cameron Barr, Tracy Grant, Krissah Thompson and Kat Downs-Mulder:. We are delighted to announce that Lori Montgomery will become The Washington Post’s next Business editor. Lori is an indomitable journalist and newsroom leader, adept at marshaling coverage of breaking news and...
EconomyWashington Post

The Washington Post’s Workforce Demographics

The Washington Post is an organization that values and is committed to building a stronger culture of diversity and equity, where current and future Washington Post employees can thrive in an inclusive and respectful environment. To further advance our commitment to these fundamental values and ensure transparency, we are releasing...
Lake Charles, LAKPLC TV

Mayor Hunter pens op-ed for Washington Post

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter continued to plead for federal hurricane aid in an op-ed printed in the Washington Post. “I am the mayor of what the Weather Channel has called ‘America’s most weather-battered city,’ and many in Washington don’t seem to care,” Hunter wrote to open the editorial.
Presidential ElectionCNN

'Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? ' No, it is just conspiracy of Trump supporters

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.
Public Healthmediaite.com

Jesse Watters Openly Misinforms Fox News Viewers By Claiming All Covid Hotspots ‘Are in Huge Democrat Cities’

Fox News personality Jesse Watters insisted, “we have to do away with all the politics and just try to get people vaxxed,” on Friday afternoon, which ordinarily would be a comment worthy of praise. However, in this instance, the call for a partisan ceasefire comment came mere seconds after his false political attack that “all of the [Covid] hot spots are in huge Democrat cities.” They are not.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Capitol cops BACK DOWN after Republican backlash over order to arrest staff and visitors who break Pelosi's mask mandate: Fury at CDC for reinstating masks but NOT releasing data behind decision

U.S. Capitol Police backed down on Thursday and said they would ask people in the House of Representatives not wearing a face mask to leave after Republican lawmakers blasted a memo that stated such individuals would be arrested. The agency did not specifically rule out arrests, but did say it...
Presidential Electionrepublic-online.com

COVID Revolt: Republicans walk out as Biden talks masking

The timing was a coincidence. The contrast, unmistakable. Reporters had gathered in the East Room Thursday afternoon for an update on the next steps the administration is planning in the coronavirus fight, and President Biden was running late. Meanwhile, congressional Republicans were in open revolt. Just minutes before Biden was slated to start talking, Rep. Chip Roy of Texas was objecting in the House.
CelebritiesPopculture

Jill Biden Hospitalized After Beach Incident in Hawaii

First Lady Jill Biden underwent a "successful" medical procedure Thursday at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after she suffered an injury to her foot at a beach in Hawaii. The first lady's hospitalization came after she stepped on an object while walking on the beach in Hawaii last week, her press secretary Michael LaRosa said in a statement. Biden visited Hawaii on Sunday on her way home from leading the U.S. delegation to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
EntertainmentCourthouse News Service

Unhappy at Fox News

MANHATTAN — An associate producer at Fox News claims in court that he is among the ranks of young male Fox employees to suffer sexual harassment at the hands of Judge Andrew Napolitano. Piling on, the plaintiff says Fox host Larry Kudlow is a boor to work for, and that the show's new executive producer is on a mission to replace every male staff member with a woman.

Comments / 0

Community Policy