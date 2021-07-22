Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Chester County's M. Night Shyamalan talks about his new supernatural thriller 'Old'

By Alicia Vitarelli
6abc
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- M. Night Shyamalan's latest supernatural thriller "Old" tests the idea of time and aging and he says: "No one has ever seen anything like it." Filmed in the Dominican Republic during the pandemic, this is Shyamalan's first film out of his beloved Philadelphia. It's loosely based on...

6abc.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Chester County, PA
Entertainment
City
Home, PA
County
Chester County, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shyamalan
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supernatural#Wpvi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
Related
MoviesPosted by
NBC News

'Old,' M. Night Shyamalan and Hollywood's horror of aging women

Wanna see something really scary? According to Hollywood, it’s a woman getting old. That’s one of the unspoken themes of M. Night Shyamalan’s new summer thriller, whose ads feature a pair of female legs relaxing on the seashore. One leg is young and shapely; the other withered and skeletal. The title succinctly names the horror unfolding: “Old.”
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Old Review: M. Night Shyamalan At His Most Blah

Old is the rare M. Night Shyamalan movie where he doesn't swing for the fences; instead, it is a mid-tier science fiction thriller with some interesting body horror moments and something moderately interesting moral quandaries at the end. One could say a lot about Shyamalan [and many critics often do,...
Moviesdailydead.com

Review: M. Night Shyamalan’s OLD is an Oddball Excursion in Existential Horror

When it comes to the modern Masters of Horror, I think it’s safe to say that M. Night Shyamalan is easily one of the most debated purveyors of genre fare. To this writer, what that indicates is that Shyamalan isn’t a storyteller looking to make movies (and now, episodic television) that easily fit into widely accepted narrative structures adopted by so many others, which is why I think he can be a challenging filmmaker for some viewers to really get into. Personally, I’ll take a director that takes risks and continually challenges themselves any day of the week over a director that plays it safe and sticks to a tried-and-true formula. That being said, Old is certainly going to be another divisive film from Shyamalan that may alienate some and frustrate others, due to the film’s frenetic pacing and storytelling structure as well as how the performances are staged here.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Old director M. Night Shyamalan talks "experimental" island mystery that's more Twilight Zone than Lost

Ever since Haley Joel Osment said he could see dead people, it could have been easy for M. Night Shyamalan to rest on his laurels. Yet, there's a reason why – as GamesRadar+ sat down to talk with the director – he is keen to call his new movie Old "experimental." Shyamalan, it seems, is always in pursuit of something new. In an industry filled with franchises and sequels, he continues to be the refreshing antidote.
Moviesawardswatch.com

‘Old’ review: M. Night Shyamalan leans into his good and bad tendencies to create his best film in years

An argument can be made that writer/director M. Night Shyamalan is the most polarizing filmmaker working today. Arguments are made by his fans of how wonderfully creative he is while detractors will point to many of his shortcomings, resulting in some of the worst films of the millennium. But one thing can be said universally by everyone; the man simply knows how to get us talking about his movies, specifically the horror-thriller genre. His films like The Sixth Sense, Signs, The Village, and Split wrapped audiences us in a web, with twists and turns only Shyamalan could bring. His other projects like The Lady in the Water, The Happening, and After Earth showed the world his limitations, thus proved to be disasters for many who saw them. And yet we still talk about them. Were they perfect films? No, but were they memorable theater going experiences? Absolutely. So with his new endeavor, Old, we find Shyamalan returning to the genre sweet spot within his career, using his inherent techniques to bring us yet again another imperfectly entertaining thrill ride.
Moviesmiamifilmfestival.com

M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ is a nightmarish meditation on death and aging

If the subconscious draw of the horror genre is that it forces us to face our mortality, perhaps few films have taken that concept to more literal effect than Old. M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller, about a beach that mysteriously makes its inhabitants age in rapid fashion, goes from campy and comical to terrifying and stressful in the blink of an eye. But there’s an additional mood at play here, one that elevates the content in unexpected ways: melancholic longing. Time runs out for all of us, a message that Shyamalan sends loud and clear in one of his most sentimental films.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

M. Night Shyamalan says Old is “disturbing and dark” in new featurette

Much like the characters marooned on M. Night Shyamalan’s mysterious beach, it will feel like the blink of an eye before the passing of time results in OLD being released in cinemas this Friday. However, Universal have found enough time to squeeze in a final featurette in which the director talks about his filmmaking process, and how he doesn’t think he makes “horror” films; take a look below….
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Old’ Review: M. Night Shyamalan Turns a Day at the Beach Into a Nightmare of Aging. But Are His Gimmicks Getting Old?

Everyone likes to talk about the big twist at the end of an M. Night Shyamalan movie: Was it good for you? Did you see it coming? Did it turn the rest of the movie into nonsense? (In some Shyamalan films, no twist is required to do that.) Yet for all the attention paid to Shyamalan’s trademark teasing grand finales, it’s the little twists in his movies — the ones that happen along the way  — that can determine whether the film in question is spinning a yarn worth telling or just spinning its wheels. In “Old,” Shyamalan’s latest is-it-clever-or-just-dumb-or-is-it-both? slow-burn...
MoviesComicBook

Old Review: M. Night Shyamalan Delivers Another Bizarre and Baffling Thriller

Few genre filmmakers have earned such wild swings in fan reactions as M. Night Shyamalan, with even his most devout fans being able to acknowledge that he has made a number of unexpected missteps with various projects. Films like The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, and Signs earned him immense praise early on, while efforts like The Lady in the Water, The Happening, and The Last Airbender saw him lose favor among general audiences and fanatics at large. Even following those disappointing efforts, films like The Visit and Split proved he still had a number of compelling ideas. His latest outing, Old, thrusts viewers back into the abyss of experiences that are both tonally and narratively uneven and inconsistent, demonstrating yet again that while his direction and staging of unsettling sequences are almost unmatched, the scares don't matter if the script is too absurd.
MoviesFox40

Interview: M. Night Shyamalan discusses new film ‘OLD’

M. Night Shyamalan’s new film “OLD,” about a family vacation that discovers the secluded beach they are relaxing on is somehow causing them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives into a single day, is in theaters Friday. Richard spoke to Shyamalan about his latest thriller.
Moviessplashreport.com

FILM REVIEW: M. Night Shyamalan Returns to Past Form With Spooky Thriller “OLD”

There is such a thing as growing up too quickly. In the movie business, that can mean winning an Oscar too fast, or starring in too many typecasting big blockbusters. In the case of writer/director M. Night Shyamalan, it came in the form of titanic fame and success with the overwhelming love that essentially his first film, The Sixth Sense, received, based on a single, clever but not actually original plot twist. For Shyamalan, he grew from unknown to super-celebrity in a day or so—a lifetime in the timeline of his new movie, Old—from a young director to a supposed master. He has never quite been able to live up to that promise, and reverse Peter Pan syndrome may have been the cause.
MoviesWSVN-TV

M. Night Shyamalan talks life on set, accelerated aging in ‘Old’

This movie we’re about to tell you about is as terrifying as it gets because it’s about aging! The horror!. But director M. Night Shyamalan promises there’s much more than a few wrinkles and some senior discounts in store. Deco’s early-30-something reporter, who swears people say he looks like a...
MoviesNo Film School

M. Night Shyamalan Talks 'Old' in Our Exclusive Clip

Check out our exclusive interview clips with M. Night Shyamalan. We couldn't be more excited to share this illuminating conversation between NFS and the legendary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan! Take a look as Shyamalan and No Film School editor-in-chief George Edelman discuss the process for shooting Old. Watch the interview...

Comments / 2

Community Policy