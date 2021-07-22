Chester County's M. Night Shyamalan talks about his new supernatural thriller 'Old'

An argument can be made that writer/director M. Night Shyamalan is the most polarizing filmmaker working today. Arguments are made by his fans of how wonderfully creative he is while detractors will point to many of his shortcomings, resulting in some of the worst films of the millennium. But one thing can be said universally by everyone; the man simply knows how to get us talking about his movies, specifically the horror-thriller genre. His films like The Sixth Sense, Signs, The Village, and Split wrapped audiences us in a web, with twists and turns only Shyamalan could bring. His other projects like The Lady in the Water, The Happening, and After Earth showed the world his limitations, thus proved to be disasters for many who saw them. And yet we still talk about them. Were they perfect films? No, but were they memorable theater going experiences? Absolutely. So with his new endeavor, Old, we find Shyamalan returning to the genre sweet spot within his career, using his inherent techniques to bring us yet again another imperfectly entertaining thrill ride.