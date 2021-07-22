Cancel
Tremonti drops new single, "If Not for You," from upcoming 'Marching in Time' album

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlter Bridge‘s Mark Tremonti has released a new song called “If Not for You,” with his solo band, Tremonti. The track, which is available now for digital download and via streaming services, is the lead single off the upcoming fifth Tremonti album, Marching in Time. It’s also accompanied by a music video featuring intense performance footage of the band, which you can stream now on YouTube.

