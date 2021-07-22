Tremonti drops new single, “If Not for You,” from upcoming 'Marching in Time' album
Alter Bridge‘s Mark Tremonti has released a new song called “If Not for You,” with his solo band, Tremonti. The track, which is available now for digital download and via streaming services, is the lead single off the upcoming fifth Tremonti album, Marching in Time. It’s also accompanied by a music video featuring intense performance footage of the band, which you can stream now on YouTube.www.98online.com
