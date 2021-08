It’s extremely rare for the Jacksonville Jaguars to land at the top of a ranking but that’s precisely what they did one that ESPN recently posted. Mike Clay of ESPN recently ranked all NFL teams, from the most to the least improved and the Jaguars sit at the top of the list. He points out that the Urban Meyer era “started with a strong offseason” thanks to the surplus of cap space and draft picks Jacksonville had. Clay notes that draft picks are “far from a sure thing” but the fact the Jags drafted a potential franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence is a big plus.