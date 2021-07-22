Reds: Forget trading for a shortstop, Jose Barrero is ready

Coming into the season, Jonathan India wasn’t even supposed to be on the Cincinnati Reds’ roster. However, mostly due to necessity and some shuffling around of the team’s other infielders, the Reds made a spot for him at second base, and it looked justified after a splendid performance during Spring Training made him the team’s Opening Day starter at the position. After perhaps stalling out a bit as a prospect after being a top-five selection in 2018’s Draft, India had just 145 plate appearances in Double-A coming into the year, although that has more to do with the nature of 2020 than it necessarily being the fault of India. Still, the team was taking a risk going with an unproven player to open the season at the keystone position, and there were definitely some major questions about his performance and whether he was ready for an everyday role in the Majors or needed more seasoning in the minor leagues.