Reds: Forget trading for a shortstop, Jose Barrero is ready

By Drew Koch
Cover picture for the articleTrevor Story and Andrelton Simmons are two of the most likely shortstops to be on the move at the trade deadline. While shortstop is a position of need for the Cincinnati Reds, their best option may be in-house. If the team deems an upgrade at shortstop to be necessary for a stretch run, Cincinnati should just recall Jose Barrero.

