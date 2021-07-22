Cancel
Coast Guard rescues bear-attack survivor thanks to ‘SOS’ on roof of shack

By Tamar Lapin
New York Post
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who spent several days being terrorized by a grizzly bear in the Alaska wilderness was rescued thanks to an “SOS” he scrawled on the roof of a shack, authorities said. The survivor, who wasn’t publicly identified, caught the attention of a Coast Guard helicopter flying from Kotzebue to...

