Coast Guard rescues bear-attack survivor thanks to ‘SOS’ on roof of shack

On July 9th, Tom Whitney faced death as he was mauled by what he exclaimed to be a “350-400” pound grizzly bear. Whitney was running Island Park, Idaho when the father of three girls when he made eye contact with a grizzly bear. According to East Idaho News, Whitney exclaimed that after he had made eye contact, the animal charged at him. Tom claims he had to decide very quickly whether to run, climb a tree or make noise. Whitney ended up placing himself between two trees, hoping to trick the bear. Unfortunately, the bear was not so easily fooled, so Whitney resorted to playing dead. While acting unconscious, Whitney slayed in the fetal position with his arms around his head and neck. Although he was now safer than before, the bear continued to claw and scratch at Tom.